Speed Camera Fines In Maryland Increase On Oct. 1

Nick Lachance

You might want to slow down or pay a heftier fine! Part of the House Bill 182, goes into effect on October 1 and It applies to speed cameras on I-83 in Baltimore and in other parts of the state, including residential areas, school zones, and state routes.

Under the new law, drivers caught speeding 12 to 15 mph over the limit will face a $40 fine. Those going 40 miles per hour or more over the limit can be fined up to $425.

Here’s the new breakdown:

12-15 mph over: $40

16-19 mph over: $70

20-29 mph over: $120

30-39 mph over: $230

40+ mph over: $425

