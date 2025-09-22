On The Sideline: Commanders Crush Raiders, Look Ahead To Atlanta

Listen Live
Commanders Crush Raiders, Look Ahead To Atlanta

Published on September 22, 2025

On The Sideline: Commanders Secure Big Win, Look Ahead to Atlanta

The Washington Commanders delivered an impressive performance, raising hell against the Raiders in a dominant 41-24 victory at home. The win was fueled by explosive plays and a solid team effort, giving fans plenty to celebrate. We’re breaking down the highlights and looking at what’s next for the team.

A major key to this Commander’s win was the stellar performance of the special teams, a unit that had been a concern during the preseason. Deebo set the tone immediately, opening the game with a 61-yard return that led to a quick touchdown. Later, rookie Jalen Lane electrified the crowd with a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown, the team’s first since 2016, showcasing his incredible speed. The Raiders’ highlights were few and far between as Washington controlled the game.

For his steady leadership, the game ball goes to backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. Stepping in, his veteran presence kept the offense calm and efficient. He made smart decisions, running when needed and executing plays effectively. It’s a huge advantage to have a backup who can seamlessly run the offense.

Looking ahead, the Commanders face the Atlanta Falcons. The key to securing another win will be improving the zone defense, which showed some vulnerability against the Raiders. However, Atlanta is coming off a shutout loss where their starting quarterback was benched. With Washington’s momentum, they have a strong opportunity to take the win, even if Mariota has to lead the charge again.

What are your predictions for the Atlanta game?

