‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Cardi B is back to dragging haters after The Read‘s Crissle West called her a “dumb b***h” for the recently confirmed pregnancy and suggested the rapper will die to get a “mommy makeover” for her upcoming tour. The Am I The Drama? star quickly clapped back that she’ll “beat b***hes up” who come for her parenting skills: “You could f**king never!”

On last week’s episode of The Read, Crissle and Kid Fury dove into “Baby Dramatics” after Cardi announced her pregnancy with Stefon Diggs amid the rollout for her new album. Kid Fury questioned her judgment after leaving the rocky relationship with Offset, but Crissle went in! She accused Cardi of bad parenting and poor “p***y” management for the timing during her comeback.

Crissle West Complains That Cardi Is Acting Like A “Broke, Bored B***h In The Bronx For Getting Pregnant: “You Don’t Know How To Use Your Butt?”

“Girl, you have three babies already by a n***a that you admittedly hate and have said that you wanted to murder. And you haven’t even divorced from. And you just met this new n***a you’re still getting to know and you’re just like, ‘Yup, sign me up for another one’,” Kid Fury said, admitting that he doesn’t have to live with Cardi’s choices.

Crissle chimed in that she does take issue with the pregnancy during Cardi’s album and tour preparation, even though it’s not her business.

“I’m not ok with this. I can’t just ‘Oh, it’s your p***y so it’s your business. Technically, that’s true, and a lot of Cardi stans are going to respond, ‘Well, she got the money!'” Crissle said, making a comparison to the Trump family’s wealth. She also compared Cardi to Nick Cannon, whose revelation about having ten more children as a “trauma response” to divorce was discussed on the episode.

“It’s not just money! You also need parents who are very mindful and deliberate about bringing you into the world and choosing to guide you to adulthood. That is how we raise decent people. Yo’ mama out here giving her p***y to whoever the f**k she wants to and keeping whatever they drop off in her f**king uterus is crazy!”

Crissle went on to say she’s disappointed in the diamond-certified selling rapper acting like a “broke, bored b***h in the Bronx who don’t have s**t else to do.” She also insisted that Cardi doesn’t understand the importance of having another child because the rapper already has three and “an assortment of nannies” to care for them.

Several comments said she sounded like a big mad MAGA when she went on the tirade.

Crissle Accuses Cardi Of Planning Nothing To Prepare For Tour But “Pray That Mommy Makeover Don’t Kill You”

The podcast host went on to complain about the new addition to Cardi’s family compromising her tour. With the Little Miss Drama tour starting in February, Crissle estimated that would only leave enough time to “spend six weeks in surgery and tour rehearsal to do what? Go onstage and give us f**king nothing!”

Crissle based this low expectation on Cardi’s comeback after giving birth to Kulture, claiming that everybody worked hard onstage except the “Outside” artist. She questioned the choice to wait so long for a follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, only to have another baby at this pivotal moment.

“Why? You don’t know how to use your butt? You never heard of condoms? You never heard of the IUD or the pill? You decided to get pregnant by the n***a that you cheated on your husband with? Why? This is dumb b***h s**t!” The Read star continued.

The rancid rant took a much nastier turn when she claimed the Grammy winner cares more about her looks motherhood or music. She accused Cardi of only physically preparing to perform by planning to “lay down and pray that mommy makeover don’t kill you like it did so many other women” and then do some bare minimum moves onstage.

“I’m sure you got the surgery already scheduled,” she said, adding that “nothing matters to you more than the way you look.”

Chile… you already know Cardi was coming to clap back with a vengeance after this attack on her motherhood. “I’ll beat b***hes up for that title,” she responded.

