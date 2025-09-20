Record Breaking Bardi! Cardi B Goes Platinum And Lands Guinness World Record For Strategic Marketing, Gets Big Gift From Stefon Diggs

Source: Claude Yao Sahi/Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B is back and proving that she still has what it takes to move records and break them, too.

On Sept. 19, big Bardi put the music world on notice as she released her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, seven years after the release of her Grammy-award winning offering, Invasion of Privacy. Thanks to her loyal fans and a strategic marketing plan—complete with a pregnancy announcement—Cardi’s album quickly shot up the charts and is already certified platinum. She also set a Guinness World Record for the most albums ever drone-delivered in an hour’s time, thanks to her partnership with Walmart.

The “Outside” rapper has taken it back to the streets for her marketing and has popped up everywhere from the corners in NY to the subway. Fans have lauded her commitment to promoting her latest release while expecting her fourth child and first with her NFL beau, Stefon Diggs. Cardi announced the baby news during a sit-down with Gayle King after months of speculation, but she put fans at ease by promising that she’ll be ready in time to start her “Little Miss Drama” tour on Feb. 11 next year.

She has not announced the gender or due date of their child; however, fans are guesstimating her delivery is coming before the year ends. Diggs was seen being a loving, supportive partner in the comments of her posts saying,

“Proud of you for staying focused”

The rapper made sure to send love back his way and thanked him for leading by example with his incredible work ethic.

“You work so hard, I’ll never complain again,” she said. Like a good baller baby daddy, Stefon didn’t pull up to Cardi’s album release party empty-handed. He surprised the “Pretty & Petty” star with a massive bouquet of roses with life-size photos of her around the base. The display was so huge that it had to arrive on the back of a flat-bed truck

Cardi’s exciting return to music also includes reunions with Kehlani, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Summer Walker, while Tyla and Cash Cobain also appear alongside a special Janet Jackson sample that raises the bar for albums still slated to release this year. She also takes the time to address her social media clashes with Bia and JT while opening up about her heartbreaking marriage and split from Migos rapper Offset.

The post Record Breaking Bardi! Cardi B Goes Platinum And Lands Guinness World Record For Strategic Marketing, Gets Big Gift From Stefon Diggs appeared first on Bossip.

Record Breaking Bardi! Cardi B Goes Platinum And Lands Guinness World Record For Strategic Marketing, Gets Big Gift From Stefon Diggs was originally published on bossip.com