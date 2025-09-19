Cardi B’s Album Hits No. 1 — But Have You Seen These Visuals?

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Cardi B is back in a big way. After years of anticipation, the Grammy-winning rapper finally dropped her sophomore album Am I the Drama? on Friday, September 19, and it wasted no time climbing straight to the top of the iTunes charts. The project marks her first full-length since her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, and it’s already proving that the wait was worth it.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Within hours of release, Am I the Drama? shot to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart, securing its place as the week’s biggest new release. The album’s arrival even sparked renewed attention for Invasion of Privacy, which reentered the chart at No. 138. Cardi edged out strong competition from the Tron: Ares soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails and Better Broken by Sarah McLachlan, both of which landed just behind her.

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Her dominance doesn’t stop at albums. The iTunes Top Songs chart is also filled with Cardi’s hits old and new. Singles from the project, including “Outside,” “Imaginary Playerz,” “Up,” and her record-breaking collaboration “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, all returned to the top 10. Meanwhile, fresh tracks from Am I the Drama? are already making their mark. “Pick It Up” with Selena Gomez debuted at No. 50, and her Kehlani collab “Safe” entered at No. 81. Deeper cuts like “Bodega Baddie” and “Principal” (featuring Janet Jackson) have also popped up on the chart, giving fans plenty to dig into.

The release of Am I the Drama? ends more than half a decade of waiting. After Invasion of Privacy won the Grammy for Best Rap Album and spawned hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” Cardi filled the gap with standalone singles. Songs like “Money,” “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, and “Press” kept her at the center of hip-hop, but fans were eager for a full album. She technically kicked off this new era years ago when “WAP” and “Up” both topped the Hot 100, but she held off on releasing a complete body of work until now.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With Am I the Drama? clocking in at 23 songs, the project is built for streaming success, and the momentum suggests it could land her another No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. If that happens, Cardi would join a very short list of female rappers who have topped the chart more than once.

Related Article: Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Is Already A Fashion Week Star

Related Article: Cardi B Is Flexing A New Man And A New Chapter On Instagram – And We Love To See It

Summary: Cardi B’s second album Am I the Drama? debuted at No. 1 on iTunes immediately after its release, with both the full project and multiple singles dominating the charts. Fans had waited seven years for a follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, and Cardi delivered with a 23-track collection that’s already breaking through commercially. With early sales and streams surging, the rapper is now on track for another No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, cementing her status as one of the most powerful voices in music today.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cardi B’s Album Hits No. 1 — But Have You Seen These Visuals? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com