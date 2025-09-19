House Democrats Say They’re Being Pressured By GOP On Vote To Honor Charlie Kirk As A ‘Courageous American Patriot’

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

At this point, it is abundantly clear that MAGA America is dedicated to milking Charlie Kirk’s death for all it’s worth, all it’s not worth, and anything else these opportunists can scrape from the bowels of their self-serving imaginations. Because that’s what this is — it’s an opportunity to turn Kirk’s death into a far-right power grab in the so-called “culture war.” It’s political theater that makes a carbon-copy right-wing podcaster who debated teenagers out to be white people’s Martin and/or Malcolm.

Oh, y’all think I’m exaggerating?

Anyway, according to Axios, House Democrats are feeling the pressure to get on board with a resolution to honor Kirk and formally condemn his assassination, and they’re grappling to find a way to do so without glorifying the man himself. The problem there is the language in the five-page resolution itself, which describes Kirk as a “courageous American patriot” who sought to “elevate truth, foster understanding, and strengthen the Republic.”

Yeah — Charlie Kirk taught white America to fear Black America while blaming “DEI hires” for white people’s inability to get jobs and go to college. He taught women that their place was under a man’s heel. He spread hate speech against the LGBTQ community while sprinkling the hate speech with evangelical nonsense so fake Christians could deny it was hate speech.

Of course, that ain’t how the GOP tells it.

“Charlie Kirk personified the values of the First Amendment, exercising his God-given right to speak freely, challenge prevailing narratives, and did so with honor, courage, and respect for his fellow Americans,” the resolution states.

So, we’re just playing around in everybody’s faces now, right?

People, including journalists and educators, are losing their jobs for believing Kirk was a bigot when he was alive, and continuing to call him a bigot after his death. President Donald Trump is essentially partnering with the FCC to bring down anything they perceive as left-wing media, including late-night television, for saying negative things about their new martyr. And let’s be clear on one thing: Jimmy Kimmel didn’t lose his show for condemning Kirk; he got the axe because he called out MAGA for being transparent opportunists who largely don’t really give a damn about Kirk.

AG Pam Bondi has been on TV playing mental gymnastics on Kirk’s behalf to differentiate “free speech” and “hate speech,” as if she hasn’t made a career out of playing puppet for a president who has spent years comparing migrants to Hannibal Lecter, calling them “animals” who are “not human,” saying they have murder in their “genes,” and that they are “poisoning the blood” of the country. (Not to mention: “They’re eating the dogs…they’re eating the cats…“)

Hate speech and inflammatory rhetoric are Trump’s political bread and butter, and it was Kirk’s, too.

More to the point, Republicans are praising Kirk as a champion of “free speech” while demanding the ostracization of anyone who uses their platforms to speak negatively about him. But MAGA fanatics, including their GOP leaders and overlord-in-chief, lack the integrity to acknowledge their glaring hypocrisy, and they lack the self-awareness to mask it, so Democratic lawmakers are left stewing while they decide what to do about their political rivals’ stupid-ass resolution.

In fact, the resolution, which was introduced by House Speaker Mike Johnson, was co-sponsored by 165 House Republicans but not a single Democrat. Now, some House Democrats reportedly fear that anything other than the party’s unanimous support for the resolution will serve as a catalyst for what Axios described as “a messaging coup for Republicans.”

“People are worried that we’re being totally set up,” one House Democrat told Axios on the condition of anonymity.

For what it’s worth, House Democrats have circulated a measure of their own, condemning political violence without directly praising Kirk.

From Politico:

The Democratic resolution, which is being led by Reps. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) and Brittany Pettersen (D-Colo.) and was obtained by POLITICO, lists over a half-dozen recent violent incidents committed against members of both parties and “condemns all forms of political violence, including assassination and attempted assassination of public officials, candidates, and public figures, regardless of political party or ideology.” House Democratic leadership isn’t formally whipping on the Kirk resolution, which is expected to draw sizable Democratic support but has still caused some quiet consternation among the caucus because of its praise for the late activist. The new measure could give wary Democrats an alternative to co-sponsor and signal their condemnation of Kirk’s killing without praising his ideas or career.

Come on, now — that ain’t going to be enough to appease these MAGA-fied Republicans or their constituents. They need to make Kirk a symbol for their ideological cause, and they can’t do that undisturbed while the rest of us are calling him the rage-baiting bigot he demonstrably was.

We’re not going to stop, though.

