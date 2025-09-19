Midday Buzz: Cardi’s Drama, Kanye’s Doc & Dame’s Lawsuit
Midday Buzz: Cardi’s New Album, Kanye’s Doc, and Dame’s Lawsuit
The entertainment world is delivering major headlines today, from long-awaited music releases to explosive legal battles and revealing documentaries. Here’s the latest buzz you need to know.
Cardi B is back and shaking the table with her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, her first full-length project in seven years. The album features a star-studded lineup including Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion. The Cardi B new album doesn’t hold back, with diss tracks aimed at BIA, Ice Spice, and JT, plus some shade for her ex, Offset. While she gets personal about motherhood, drama follows her new relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, who is now facing paternity claims from a model who says she had his child in April.
A new Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?, hits theaters today, promising a raw look into the chaos of his life from 2018 to 2024. The film reportedly includes explosive arguments with Kris Jenner and behind-the-scenes confrontations, like a heated moment with SNL’s Michael Che. It covers his most controversial moments, offering a front-row seat to the whirlwind surrounding the artist.
In other news, the Roc-A-Fella beef continues as Damon Dash is taking legal action against his former partner, Cam’ron. The Damon Dash lawsuit is demanding a staggering $300 million. Dash claims Cam’ron defamed him, harassed his family, and interfered with his business. He is seeking the massive payout in addition to public retractions, making this a high-stakes battle between the two hip-hop figures.