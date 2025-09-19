Midday Buzz: Cardi’s Drama, Kanye’s Doc & Dame’s Lawsuit

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Midday Buzz: Cardi’s New Album, Kanye’s Doc, and Dame’s Lawsuit

The entertainment world is delivering major headlines today, from long-awaited music releases to explosive legal battles and revealing documentaries. Here’s the latest buzz you need to know.

Cardi B is back and shaking the table with her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, her first full-length project in seven years. The album features a star-studded lineup including Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion. The Cardi B new album doesn’t hold back, with diss tracks aimed at BIA, Ice Spice, and JT, plus some shade for her ex, Offset. While she gets personal about motherhood, drama follows her new relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, who is now facing paternity claims from a model who says she had his child in April.