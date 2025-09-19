Listen Live
Entertainment

Midday Buzz: Cardi’s Drama, Kanye’s Doc & Dame’s Lawsuit

Cardi B's new album, Kanye West's revealing doc, and Damon Dash's $300 million lawsuit against Cam'ron are today's top stories.

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Midday Buzz: Cardi’s New Album, Kanye’s Doc, and Dame’s Lawsuit

The entertainment world is delivering major headlines today, from long-awaited music releases to explosive legal battles and revealing documentaries. Here’s the latest buzz you need to know.

Cardi B is back and shaking the table with her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, her first full-length project in seven years. The album features a star-studded lineup including Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion. The Cardi B new album doesn’t hold back, with diss tracks aimed at BIA, Ice Spice, and JT, plus some shade for her ex, Offset. While she gets personal about motherhood, drama follows her new relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, who is now facing paternity claims from a model who says she had his child in April.


A new Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?, hits theaters today, promising a raw look into the chaos of his life from 2018 to 2024. The film reportedly includes explosive arguments with Kris Jenner and behind-the-scenes confrontations, like a heated moment with SNL’s Michael Che. It covers his most controversial moments, offering a front-row seat to the whirlwind surrounding the artist.

In other news, the Roc-A-Fella beef continues as Damon Dash is taking legal action against his former partner, Cam’ron. The Damon Dash lawsuit is demanding a staggering $300 million. Dash claims Cam’ron defamed him, harassed his family, and interfered with his business. He is seeking the massive payout in addition to public retractions, making this a high-stakes battle between the two hip-hop figures.

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
27 Items
Celebrity

Head Turning Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards

ReLiving Single Interview Thumbnail
46:48
Entertainment

Reliving the Magic of ‘Living Single’: A New Podcast for Fans

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Walter Latham Celebrates Original Kings of Comedy 25th Anniversary with 4K Re-Release
8:42
Entertainment

Walter Latham Celebrates Original Kings of Comedy 25th Anniversary with 4K Re-Release

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Entertainment

D.L. Hughley Gets Into Heated Trump Debate On ‘TMZ Live’

Celebrity

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Cardi B Announces Pregnancy, Expecting Her First Child With Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close