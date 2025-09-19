Grown Folk Convo: He’s Dating the Wrong Co-Worker, Now What?

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Grown Folk Convo: A Messy Office Romance Mix-Up

Workplace dynamics can be tricky, but they get even more complicated when you mix in romance. Imagine this scenario: your friend asks you to set him up with your co-worker. You play matchmaker, they text for two weeks, and build a real connection. The problem? When they finally meet, he realizes he’s been talking to the wrong person. Now he’s in a jam. He still wants to meet the co-worker he was originally interested in but doesn’t want to ghost the one he’s already built a rapport with. This is one of those classic relationship dilemmas.

This situation brings up a major debate. Should he try to date both women to see where things go, or should he be upfront and end things with the first woman before trying to connect with the other? It’s a messy mix-up, especially since it involves an office romance.





Many people, like some of our callers, argue that dating a co-worker is a bad idea from the start. It’s a rule many live by: “don’t play where you work.” The risk of creating a tense or awkward environment if things go south is just too high. Others believe honesty is the only way out of this situation. The man should tell the first woman the truth—that there was a misunderstanding and she wasn’t the person he initially intended to connect with. It might be awkward, but it’s better than leading her on or getting caught in a lie.

Then there’s the option of just moving on entirely. A grown man, as one listener pointed out, shouldn’t need a friend to make an introduction in the first place. This whole messy situation could have been avoided.

So, what’s the right move? Does he risk the drama of juggling two co-workers, or should he cut his losses and walk away?

What would you do? Let us know.