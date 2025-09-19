Listen Live
Jayden Daniels Out, Marcus Mariota to Start for Commanders

Published on September 19, 2025

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders due to a knee injury, with Marcus Mariota set to start in his place.

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Friday that Daniels, who suffered the injury last week, was unable to practice fully and will not play. “We’ve decided to start Marcus,” Quinn said. “We’re being diligent with [Daniels’] return to play.”

Daniels participated in light running and throwing during practice but was ultimately held out by the team’s medical staff. Despite his eagerness to play, the decision was made to prioritize his recovery.

Mariota, who last started in 2022 for the Falcons, has shown promise in limited action with the Commanders. In two appearances last season, he delivered efficient performances, throwing for a combined four touchdowns with no interceptions. The team hopes he can replicate that success against the Raiders.

The Commanders will rely on Mariota’s experience and mobility to maintain their offensive rhythm.

Jayden Daniels Out, Marcus Mariota to Start for Commanders  was originally published on woldcnews.com

