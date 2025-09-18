Listen Live
Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

Cardi B's boo is at the center of a paternity suit alleging that he welcomed a baby with InstaModel Lord Gisselle

Published on September 18, 2025

Is Stefon Diggs the drama? That question is swirling as Instagram model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle, has accused the NFL star of fathering her 5-month-old daughter, while Cardi B is currently pregnant with his child.

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, Lopera filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 30, seeking to establish Diggs as the legal father of her daughter, Charliee, born in April 2025.


The filing states that Diggs and Lopera were involved in an “intimate relationship,” and she is requesting full legal and physical custody of the child. Lopera is also asking the court to order Diggs to pay for pregnancy and birth-related expenses, as well as attorney fees.

Page Six reports that Diggs has acknowledged and responded to the paternity suit by requesting a DNA test to determine if he is the child’s father. In his filing, he acknowledged uncertainty about his biological connection to the infant but stated that, “should paternity be established, he plans to pursue shared custody. “

He is also asking that both he and Lopera be held responsible for parenting-related and legal expenses.

Citing court documents, PEOPLE adds that Lopera had named her baby daughter Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, giving her the professional athlete’s last name.

“My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles,” Lopera’s attorney, Tamar G. Arminak, told the outlet.

Diggs has not commented publicly on the paternity suit, but the Internet has weighed in with opinions, with some suggesting that the infant bears a strong resemblance to a wide receiver.



Jacquemus: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

So far, Stefon and his girlfriend Cardi B are remaining mum on the paternity suit and instead gushing over each other on social media.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

The Patriots player hopped in Cardi’s Instagram comments on Wednesday to praise his pregnant girlfriend while publicly proclaiming that he’s “team boy.”

“Proud of you for staying focused,” he wrote with a heart emoji in Cardi’s comments. “Thinking of Spanish names…right now. 100% team boy!” he added.

Cardi also responded, praising Stefon for motivating her with his work ethic.

“Thank youuu! You have motivated me so much seeing you get up every day at the crack of dawn and your discipline…I’ll never complain about being tired no more!” she wrote in the comments.

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/ Arturo Holmes/MG25

What do YOU think about Stefon Diggs’ paternity suit? Is he the drama?

