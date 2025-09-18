Listen Live
Cardi's Baby News, Cam'ron's Clash & Issa's Confession

Midday Buzz: Cardi’s Baby News, Cam’ron’s Controversy & Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Update

Cardi B's baby announcement, Cam'ron's controversy, and Issa Rae's update on a possible return of her hit show Insecure.

Published on September 18, 2025

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

The entertainment world is buzzing with major announcements and fresh drama. From surprise baby news to honest confessions, here’s what has everyone talking.

First up, congratulations are in order for Cardi B! The superstar dropped a bombshell during an interview with Gayle King, revealing she is expecting her fourth child. This will be her first baby with her new boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs. The news came as a surprise to everyone, with Cardi admitting she hadn’t even told her own parents yet. She shared that she’s in a good, albeit vulnerable, space and is ready to embrace love again after her public split from Offset. This latest Cardi B baby news marks a new chapter for the artist.

Meanwhile, Cam’ron is stirring up headlines again. He was initially praised for defending his co-host, Treasure, when guest Adrien Broner became disrespectful during an interview on their show. However, the Cam’ron controversy ignited after he kicked Broner out of the studio and then proceeded to call him names once he was gone. Critics are now questioning why he didn’t confront Broner with the same energy face-to-face, sparking a debate about his actions.

Finally, for fans holding out hope for more Insecure, Issa Rae is setting the record straight. During a book tour stop in Atlanta for her new book, I Should Be Smarter By Now, she addressed the constant requests for the show’s return. In her classic candid style, Issa said if the show ever comes back, it’s because she’s “down bad.” These Issa Rae Insecure updates confirm she was firm in her decision to end the beloved series at five seasons to avoid overstaying her welcome.


