‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Finale Watch Party Menu

Published on September 17, 2025

"L'Ete Où Je Suis Devenue Jolie" - The Summer I Turned Pretty" - Season Three, Prime Video Photocall
As fans prepare for the series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, it’s the perfect time to host a themed watch party featuring dishes inspired by memorable moments from the show. From heartfelt family gatherings to romantic beachside scenes, the series has showcased a variety of iconic food moments that can elevate your viewing experience.

Here are some menu ideas to bring the flavors of Cousins Beach to your home.

1. Gochujang Roasted Carrots

Inspired by Jeremiah’s Thanksgiving dish in Season 3, these carrots offer a sweet and spicy kick. Their mouthwatering aroma makes them a standout appetizer for your watch party.

2. Peach-Filled Dishes

A nod to the iconic peach stand scene, incorporate peaches into your menu with dishes like peach cobbler or a fresh peach salad. This seasonal fruit adds a touch of sweetness and nostalgia.

3. Pomegranate Margaritas

Inspired by the Fourth of July cookout, these bright and fruity margaritas capture Belly’s playful side. Serve them in a pitcher for easy sharing and enjoy the festive flavors.

4. Lobster Rolls

Reflecting the wedding planning debate between Belly and Jeremiah, lobster rolls symbolize the clash of values. Belly envisioned a casual wedding with relaxed lobster rolls, while the country club preferred formal plated entrees. Serve these buttery rolls to bring a taste of the beach to your party.

5. Grilled Chicken

Conrad’s go-to meal at the beach house, grilled chicken offers a hearty main course option. Its simplicity and flavor make it a crowd-pleaser for your watch party.

6. Chocolate Cake with a Mirror Glaze

Jeremiah’s extravagant wedding cake request—a two-tier dark chocolate cake with raspberry coulis filling and a mirror glaze—adds a touch of drama to your dessert table. This indulgent treat is sure to impress your guests.

7. Lemon Squares

Laurel’s specialty, lemon squares, make a delightful dessert choice. Their seasonal and delicious flavor adds a refreshing end to your meal.

8. Sour Patch Kids

Belly’s favorite candy, Sour Patch Kids, play a sentimental role in her relationship with Conrad. Scatter packs around your party space for easy snacking and a sweet reminder of their connection.


