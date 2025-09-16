Listen Live
Midday Buzz: Cam'ron Drama, Cardi B Tour, Williams Podcast

Midday Buzz: Cam’ron Shuts It Down, Cardi B Tours, and the Williams Sisters Podcast

Get the latest buzz: drama on Cam'ron's show, Cardi B's first arena tour, and a new podcast from Serena and Venus.

Published on September 16, 2025

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Here’s your Midday Buzz update! Things got heated on Cam’ron and Mase’s show, It Is What It Is, when former boxing champ Adrien Broner was a guest. Broner made several inappropriate comments toward their female co-host, Stat Baby. Despite Cam’ron’s attempts to get him to stop, Broner continued, creating a visibly uncomfortable situation. Cam’ron ultimately made the executive decision to protect his co-host and the show by cutting the interview short and having Broner removed from the set. It was a messy moment, but many are giving kudos to Cam for standing up for his colleague.

On a much brighter note, the Bardi Gang is getting ready! Cardi B has officially announced her first-ever arena tour, “The Little Miss Drama Tour,” which is set to kick off in February 2026. She’ll be making a stop in D.C. on April 8th, so mark your calendars. This tour supports her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I the Drama?

And in more exciting news, the iconic Williams sisters are teaming up off the court. Serena and Venus Williams are launching a new podcast called Stockton Street, named after the street where they grew up in Compton. The show will feature the sisters interviewing each other and will drop new episodes biweekly. The first episode was even filmed at the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium.


