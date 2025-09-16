Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Robert Redford, Oscar-Winning Actor and Director, Dies at 89

Robert Redford, the legendary actor, director, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, has died at the age of 89. According to The New York Times, Redford passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at his home in the mountains near Provo, Utah.

Redford rose to fame in the 1960s and became one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars. Known for his roles in classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), All the President’s Men (1976), and Ordinary People (1980), he left an indelible mark on film history. His decades-spanning career earned him multiple honors, including a Best Director Oscar for Ordinary People.

In his 2002 honorary Oscar speech, Redford reflected on his life in film. “I’ve spent most of my life just focused on the road ahead, not looking back,” he said. “But now tonight, I’m seeing in the rearview mirror that there is something I’ve not thought about much, called history.”

From Stage to Screen Stardom

Born on August 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, California, Redford studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He made his Broadway debut in 1959’s Tall Story before moving to film and television. His breakout came when he starred alongside Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, a role he once said resonated deeply with him.

“What interested me was the Sundance Kid because I could relate to that… particularly my own childhood and feeling like an outlaw most of my life,” Redford told Collider in 2019.

A Career Behind the Camera

In addition to acting, Redford became an acclaimed director. His work included A River Runs Through It (1992), Quiz Show (1994), and The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000). He also founded the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival, which became one of the most influential platforms for independent filmmakers.

“To be able to be part of a freedom of expression that allows us as artists to tell our stories… is a gift and not one to be taken lightly,” he said in 2002.

Activism and Personal Life

Redford was also a passionate environmental activist. In 2005, he co-founded The Redford Center with his late son James to support climate-focused films. He often used his platform to push for action on global warming. “This has to be the time because we’re running out of time,” he said in 2015.

Redford is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, daughters Shauna and Amy, and his grandchildren.

