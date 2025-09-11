Kang & Coretta Foreva: Meagan Good Insists Jonathan Majors Is A ‘Prize Too,’ Speaks On ‘Undeniable’ Love That Transformed Their Friendship Into Romance

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are in it for the long haul.

The couple appeared on the latest episode of the Tamron Hall Show alongside Majors’ mother, Terri Anderson-Mays.

During their appearance, both Good and Anderson-Mays opened up about their thoughts on Majors following his assault case. In December 2023, Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment for attacking his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March 2023, leading to a split verdict where he was acquitted of other charges.

While he avoided jail time, he was sentenced in April 2024 to probation and a domestic violence prevention program. He was also dropped from multiple contracts and movie roles, but Good stood by his side the entire time, going public with their relationship at the peak of his scandal.

Tamron Hall asked Good about her decision to start dating Majors during such a serious situation, saying that the public was thinking things like, “Meagan Good, you are a prize, what are you doing here?” In response to that, the actress said that the pair met and developed a friendship, first, but as she supported him as a friend, their love became “undeniable.”

“Anyone who’s met or spent time around Jonathan will see that he’s absolutely a prize too, one that I’m very thankful to have,” she said in response to critics. “Was I aware of things that were being said? Absolutely.” Good continued, “When we ultimately fell in love, it’s so undeniable, and he’s so incredible, and he makes me so happy, and he loves me the way I deserve to be loved.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Majors’ mom opened up about her relationship with the actor following his trial, saying that he was still her “superhero” through it all.

“Was he recognizable to you at that point after going through everything?” Hall asked.

“Oh yeah, yeah, this is–this is my boy,” she responded. “This is my baby, my Jay boo, yeah, and so even going through that, that little boy that was in the Batman Cape at three, right, who even at that little age was, was my superhero, my oldest son. Those glimpses of him wanting to be that hero and be there–he was there for me, more so [than] what he was going through, than the words that I said to him. He was, like, ‘Mom, it’s going to be okay, Mom. This is what happened. You’re gonna hear stuff, but this is what happened. I need you to know this on the front, and because I know him.”

Anderson-Mays went on to talk about her son’s marriage, saying she “knew that they were ready” to commit “from the moment” she met Good.

“I know him. So when I married them. I knew that they were ready,” she began. “From the moment I met Megan and she came as his friend and handed me anointing oil as I prayed for him and then took this man as a friend in her arms and held his head in her hands and cried and prayed with him— I was, like God. You’re working something out, because it’s not about what was happening. It was not about what was happening around him, right? It was what God was doing in him.”

Majors himself opened up about how he’s going to talk to his children about what’s happened in his life, referencing his 12-year-old daughter and the children he plans on having with his wife.

“The same thing my mother, my grandfather and my wife inspired me to do–you hold your head and you tell the truth,” he explained. “You know, there’s no question about that. From this time to this time, this happened. I’m pretty outright about it with buddies, friends family, you know? This is this is the game. This is what happened. This is what you should know. Do you have any questions? And when I say that to my to be son or daughter, or even our current daughter, I thank God for those moments because that made me the father I am to you.”

