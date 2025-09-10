Listen Live
B-Side Bangers: Frankie Beverly And Maze

The hits made them stars, but the deep cuts made us fans! See if you know any of these "B-Side Bangers" by Maze and the late Frankie Beverly.

Published on September 10, 2025

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly Live In Concert
Raymond Boyd

The world of R&B and soul music in general owes a serious debt to Maze, which of course means giving the utmost respect to its founding member and lead vocalist, the late Frankie Beverly.

His unfortunate passing a year ago today (September 10) at the age of 77 really put into perspective how precious our time is here on Earth, particularly the importance of “touching people everywhere” by simply spreading love. Frankie Beverly’s God-given gift of harmony allowed for him, alongside the talented band members of Maze, to deliver classic jams that our culture specifically have enjoyed for decades at everything from cookouts to graduation parties and pretty much any chance we can be get together in-between.

His voice is so deeply missed.

Releasing eight studio albums between the R&B golden eras of the late 1970s and early 1990s, Maze always managed to keep it smooth while finding the perfect element to set any mood. Kids may associate them today with a viral meme thanks to the TikTok revival of “We Are One” — you’ve seen the dance! — but this is a band with some timeless hits and even deeper cuts. Each album packs a handful of gems worth digging to find, perfectly complementing singles like “Feel That You’re Feelin’,” “Back in Stride,” and the signature classic “Before I Let Go.”

Although their time in the game as active musicians came and went with grace, the impact of Maze on their successors and the entire music industry in total can be heard in the harmonies of others and instruments of any band backing a major artist. To know that Beverly himself performed with everything he had up to his very last days, it’s a testament to a soul that won’t soon be forgotten. To make sure of that, we threw together some of our favorite Maze B-sides for the occasion of remembering every aspect of an R&B icon and the band that made him.

Keep scrolling to get your jam on with some of our favorite deep cuts by Maze — rest in peace, Frankie Beverly! — and let us know if you have a few fave b-sides from them of your own:

Time Is On My Side” (1977)
Album: Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

“I Need You” (1978)
Album: Golden Time of Day

“Woman Is A Wonder” (1979)
Album: Inspiration

“Happiness” (1980)
Album: Joy and Pain

“Reason” (1981)
Album: Live In New Orleans

“Your Own Kind Of Way” (1983)
Album: We Are One

“Magic” (1985)
Album: Can’t Stop the Love

“Freedom (South Africa)” [1986]
Album: Live In Los Angeles

“Travelin’ Man” (B-Side to “Golden Time of Day”) [1978]
Album: Southern Girl (1988 Compilation Album)


“Just Us” (1989)
Album: Live In Los Angeles


“Love Is” (1993)
Album: Back to Basics

“Laid Back Girl” (12″ Promo Remix) [1993]
Album: Laid Back Girl (12″ Single)

“Twilight” (1994)
Album: Live In London [Released in 2003 on DVD in The UK]

“The Morning After” (1996)
Album: Live In Philly [Not Sold In Stores]

“Teach Each Other” (2001)
Album: The Brothers: Music From The Motion Picture (Various Artists)

“I Want To Feel I’m Wanted” (12″ Extended Edit) [Previously Unreleased] (1986)
Album: Classic Masters (2003 Compilation Album)

“Joy And Pain (Lifelines Remix)” [with Kurtis Blow; Originally recording in 1989]
Album: Joy And Pain: The Lifelines Remixes (Released in 2021)

“Joy & Pain (M+M Mix)” (mixed by John Morales)
Album: The M+M Mixes (2021 Compilation Album)

“Love’s On The Run” (2020 Extended Mix)
Album: Funky Soul Brothers (Various Artists)

“Before I Let Go” (Rare 12″ Version) [1982]
Album: Before I Let Go / Golden Time Of The Day (12″ / 33 ⅓ RPM Single; London stage debut at the Hammersmith Odeon)

