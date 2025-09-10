B-Side Bangers: Frankie Beverly And Maze

Raymond Boyd

The world of R&B and soul music in general owes a serious debt to Maze, which of course means giving the utmost respect to its founding member and lead vocalist, the late Frankie Beverly.

His unfortunate passing a year ago today (September 10) at the age of 77 really put into perspective how precious our time is here on Earth, particularly the importance of “touching people everywhere” by simply spreading love. Frankie Beverly’s God-given gift of harmony allowed for him, alongside the talented band members of Maze, to deliver classic jams that our culture specifically have enjoyed for decades at everything from cookouts to graduation parties and pretty much any chance we can be get together in-between.

His voice is so deeply missed.

Releasing eight studio albums between the R&B golden eras of the late 1970s and early 1990s, Maze always managed to keep it smooth while finding the perfect element to set any mood. Kids may associate them today with a viral meme thanks to the TikTok revival of “We Are One” — you’ve seen the dance! — but this is a band with some timeless hits and even deeper cuts. Each album packs a handful of gems worth digging to find, perfectly complementing singles like “Feel That You’re Feelin’,” “Back in Stride,” and the signature classic “Before I Let Go.”

Although their time in the game as active musicians came and went with grace, the impact of Maze on their successors and the entire music industry in total can be heard in the harmonies of others and instruments of any band backing a major artist. To know that Beverly himself performed with everything he had up to his very last days, it’s a testament to a soul that won’t soon be forgotten. To make sure of that, we threw together some of our favorite Maze B-sides for the occasion of remembering every aspect of an R&B icon and the band that made him.

Keep scrolling to get your jam on with some of our favorite deep cuts by Maze — rest in peace, Frankie Beverly! — and let us know if you have a few fave b-sides from them of your own:

