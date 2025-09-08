Virtual Vibes: Elmiene On Music, Inspiration, and Breaking R&B Norms

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

British R&B soul singer Elmiene recently joined Big Ray on “Virtual Vibes” to discuss his new mixtape, “Heat The Streets,” his deep love for Atlanta, and the legends who shaped his sound. Fresh off a packed show at the Buckhead Theater, Elmiene expressed his amazement at the city’s vibrant energy. “I get more love here than I get at home,” he shared, noting how Atlanta’s demanding but passionate crowds push him to deliver his best.

The conversation quickly turned to his musical inspirations. Elmiene cited Stevie Wonder as his “North Star,” explaining how learning to play the piano with his eyes closed helped him connect with the music on a deeper, more soulful level. “I was like, man, how did he see so much?” Elmiene reflected on Wonder’s genius. “I realized it was because his sight… isn’t there when you’re playing the keys… You really have to feel it.”

This dedication to feeling and authenticity is the driving force behind his new project, “Heat The Streets.” The mixtape emerged from a desire to capture the fun, less serious vibe of 90s and 2000s R&B. He explained that while working on his official debut album, these other songs “were coming out on the left that I was having more fun with.” The project became a collection of tracks that celebrate the music without the pressure of a formal album concept.

Elmiene also touched on breaking the mold of the typical R&B image, focusing instead on pure musical talent. He credits artists like Bill Withers and Michael McDonald for proving that the music speaks for itself. By drawing from a rich history of soul and R&B—from Prince to D’Angelo—Elmiene is forging his own path, one that prioritizes genuine artistry over aesthetics. With “Heat The Streets,” he’s not just making music; he’s creating a celebration.

