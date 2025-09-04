‘Belle Collective’ Returns In October With A Fresh Face, Clashes & Confessions From The Mississippi Stunners [Exclusive First Look]

'Belle Collective's' New Season Has Clashes & Confessions
OWN’s hit unscripted series Belle Collective is returning with all-new episodes on Friday, October 3, and BOSSIP has your EXCLUSIVE first look at what to expect from the sassy and sophisticated southern belles.
As always, the series continues to spotlight six successful and glamorous Southern women who make things happen in their tight-knit community of Jackson, Mississippi, and beyond.
BOSSIP can confirm that this season’s Belles are Lateshia Pearson…
Latrice Rogers…
Marie Hamilton-Abston…
Selena Johnson…
Tambra Cheri….
and newbie Kerri Paul, a Gulf Coast powerhouse making waves in Jackson.
The fresh face of the season, she’s Lateshia’s friend from the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A devoted wife, hands-on mom of three, and driven entrepreneur, Kerri quickly makes her mark in Jackson. She’s bold, outspoken, and unafraid to ruffle feathers—wasting no time sparking tension, trading jabs, and clashing head-on with Marie.
Coming Up In The New Season Of Belle Collective
This season, audiences will once again be swept into the dazzling dramas of the bold and brilliant Belles as they continue to shine a spotlight on Black female brilliance in business, blending entrepreneurship with elegance as they redefine the role of the modern Southern belle.
From champagne brunches to cutting betrayals, the new season bursts open with spectacle and surprises. Old grudges are buried, while unexpected alliances spark in their place. Yet beneath the beauty and banter, buried secrets and betrayals bubble dangerously close to the surface, including infidelity, hidden histories, and heart-wrenching revelations that threaten to unravel fragile friendships.
“We’re stronger than ever,” says Marie in the trailer as the ladies are seen greeting each other warmly with hugs.
She’ll also been seen this season in a surprising love triangle.
Marie’s love life is heating up as old flames reignite with her ex-husband Cedric in the midst of a spark-filled friendship with a new admirer, Martin. When both men show up at her birthday party, the Belles are left gasping at Marie’s truly unexpected love triangle. Can she juggle the drama, dance the night away, and finally decide between the past and the present?
We then meet newbie Kerri Paul, whom Lateshia enjoys immensely. “I love everything about her,” says the Belle.
There’s drama afoot, however, when Latrice’s “girl”, Amanda, pops up claiming that Lateisha’s husband, Glen, has been in her DMs.
What will Lateshia do when she finds out the news?
Lateshia’s powerhouse brunch series, Women Brunch Mississippi, is on fire, uniting entrepreneurs and expanding its influence across the state of Mississippi.
But while her empire rises, her marriage faces a sizzling scandal. Whispers that Glen may be sliding into another woman’s DMs threaten to unravel the newfound loyalty they’ve built, leaving Lateshia to balance boss moves with betrayal drama.
Later, there’s a showdown between Lateshia, Glen, and Amanda…
And Glen tells Lateshia he won’t be taking responsibility for something that went down.
Outside of the drama, Latrice is serving success on a silver platter as she and her husband, Cliff, celebrate the buzz around their hot new restaurant, Taste. But while business is booming, marriage may be on the back burner. With Cliff spending late nights at the condo above the restaurant, Latrice can’t help but wonder whether she can truly trust him… especially as infidelity rocks the women around her.
As for Selena, she’s working on improving communication with her fiancé, Mike, before deciding whether to tie the knot. Amid this approaching milestone, she is still carrying the heavy heartache of losing her son. The Belles stand firmly beside her, encouraging her to face the pain, revisit difficult memories, and summon the courage to embrace a new beginning.
Tambra is on top of the world, juggling motherhood, a booming radio career, and a romance that’s headed towards the altar. Yet beneath the glow of success, one obstacle looms over her fairytale future: Demond’s hush-hush handling of finances. Will Tambra break through the quiet and get the answers she needs, or will hidden money matters put her happily-ever-after at risk?
As always, Belle Collective is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with executive producer Carlos King.
Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.
Will YOU be watching Belle Collective when it returns on Friday, October 3 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN?
