Three DMV Cites Make GoBankingRates 2025 ‘America’s Safest and Richest Cities’ List

GoBankingRates.com released its 2025 list of the nation’s safest and richest cities to live in, expanding this year’s ranking to 50 cities from last year’s 30. The comprehensive study analyzed the top 1,000 cities with the highest household mean income to identify communities that excel in both safety and prosperity.

The data, current as of August 2025, draws from multiple sources, including the U.S. Census American Community Survey, FBI crime statistics, and Bureau of Labor Statistics expenditure data, providing a comprehensive snapshot of America’s most desirable communities. The methodology incorporates multiple data points to create a balanced assessment. Researchers examined household mean income, property and violent crime rates per 1,000 residents, average home values, annual cost of living, and livability scores. Each factor received equal weighting to ensure a comprehensive evaluation.

“This list identifies communities where residents can enjoy both economic opportunity and peace of mind,” researchers noted. The study excludes cities with livability scores below 80 to ensure quality of life standards.

Western Springs, Illinois, retained its top position with a household mean income of $294,896 and exceptionally low crime rates. The study revealed notable regional shifts, with Illinois claiming 12 spots in the top 50 compared to four in 2024. California’s representation dropped significantly, with only two cities making the list versus seven in 2024’s top 30.

This year’s list shines a spotlight on the DMV region. These cities stand out for their combination of safety, affluence, and quality of life, making them desirable places to live in the DMV area.

1. University Park, Maryland

County : Prince George’s County

: Prince George’s County Rank : 9th

: 9th Household Mean Income : $239,838

: $239,838 Average Home Value : $695,938

: $695,938 Annual Cost of Living : $75,913

: $75,913 Property Crime Rate : 16.5 per 1,000 residents

: 16.5 per 1,000 residents Violent Crime Rate: 0.42 per 1,000 residents

2. Purcellville, Virginia

County : Loudoun County

: Loudoun County Rank : 19th

: 19th Household Mean Income : $189,791

: $189,791 Average Home Value : $898,023

: $898,023 Annual Cost of Living : $91,010

: $91,010 Property Crime Rate : 5.78 per 1,000 residents

: 5.78 per 1,000 residents Violent Crime Rate: 0.33 per 1,000 residents

3. Vienna, Virginia

County : Fairfax County

: Fairfax County Rank : 45th

: 45th Household Mean Income : $273,768

: $273,768 Average Home Value : $1,197,684

: $1,197,684 Annual Cost of Living : $111,327

: $111,327 Property Crime Rate : 8.4 per 1,000 residents

: 8.4 per 1,000 residents Violent Crime Rate: 1.17 per 1,000 residents

