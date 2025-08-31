20th AnniversaRIH! Rihanna Celebrates 20 Years Of Music With New Release: ‘I’m Forever Grateful’

Rihanna is celebrating 20 years of her unmatched presence in music, fashion, and beauty…and she’s dropped a little something special for her fans.

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Though it’s hard to believe that it’s been two decades since Bad Gal Rih Rih burst onto the scene with her smash hit single “Pon De Replay”, the Bajan billionaire songstress has proven she has staying power. In celebration of her reign atop the charts and among The Who’s who of A-listers, Rihanna has gifted her fans new music (kinda), R20 merch and a collector’s edition vinyl album gift set.

“20 years ago, i left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way,” she said in an emotional IG post. “I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far!

I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you!”

She continued,

“Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever! 20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever, 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, 20 years of my family being my number one support system, and to all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was “cool” to (Execs, DJ’s, writers, producers, dancers, choreographers, directors, fashion designers, photographers, glam, journalists, brands, mentors, etc etc) 20 years worth of thanks to you!! I thank God, He’s been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him!”

Among her long list of accomplishments are 14 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 songs and nine Grammy wins (with a whopping 34 nominations), the fastest growing beauty brand in Fenty Beauty, and billionaire status thanks to her ability to be a leader in every industry she touches. As she awaits the arrival of her third child with A$AP Rocky, it seems her fans may have to keep themselves warm with the last two decades of artistry from her for now.

The music she’s releasing are just RIHissues of her previous albums; however, fans are hoping that she may have snuck a new track or two onto the vinyls for old time’s sake. There has been nonstop whispering, pleading and manifesting of a new Rihanna album since the release of her critically acclaimed record Anti in 2016. But in place of another musical offering, she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and then followed up with the massively successful lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. She’s also doubled down on her partnership with Puma for Fenty sneakers and activewear.

Rihanna may have amassed the type of success that only few people have gained, she’s made it clear that her greatest role is mother to her children.

The post 20th AnniversaRIH! Rihanna Celebrates 20 Years Of Music With New Release: ‘I’m Forever Grateful’ appeared first on Bossip.

20th AnniversaRIH! Rihanna Celebrates 20 Years Of Music With New Release: ‘I’m Forever Grateful’ was originally published on bossip.com