Mariah Carey Says She Wish She Shot Her Shot At 2Pac

Mariah Carey recently shared a fun memory about meeting Tupac Shakur at the 1996 American Music Awards, and it left a big impression on her.

During a podcast interview, Mariah said she ran into 2Pac backstage and he greeted her with a cool, “Hi, Mariah,” after stepping out of a white Rolls-Royce. That moment gave her “more than butterflies,” she admitted with a laugh.

She was hosting the show that night and had to move around a lot, but said she didn’t mind because she kept hoping to see him again. “I love Hip-Hop and I love the moments that we’re talking about, especially ‘Hi, Mariah,’” she said. Mariah also revealed she really wanted to collaborate with 2Pac on a song before he passed away later that year.

One of the podcast hosts said Mariah and 2Pac would’ve made a perfect celebrity power couple. Mariah didn’t disagree; she simply replied, “I wish.” Although they never got to work together, Mariah did include a nod to 2Pac on her 1999 song “How Much,” which sampled his track “Me and My Girlfriend.”

Now, almost 30 years later, Mariah is still making headlines. She’s set to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Plus, her new album, *Here For It All*, is coming out on September 26. Even though the moment with 2Pac was brief, it clearly left a mark on Mariah—and fans can only imagine what could’ve been if they had teamed up in music or maybe even more.

