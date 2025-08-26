Get The Look: Chelley Bissainthe’s ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion Makeup Was A Radiant Masterpiece

Source: Kenya Alexis / other

All eyes were on Peacock last night as the network aired the highly anticipated Love Island USA season 7 reunion. While diehard fans were ready to see some islanders be held accountable for their antics, folks couldn’t help but relish the ‘fits and beauty looks. And while several cast members showed up and showed out, Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe’s glowing beauty beat left us in awe.



The Haitian-American model and influencer stepped out in a custom piece from Gambian designer Sir Baba Jagne. The gold, figure-hugging ensemble boasted an all-over fringe construction with intricate drapery, giving admirers a look at her incredible physique while leaving enough to the imagination. Coupled with a glow-like-a-glazed-donut beauty beat and her long tresses styled in waves with a stunning side part, the beauty served up a sexy goddess vibe that fans can’t get enough of.



Radiance is on the menu with Bissainthe’s beauty beat. So if you want to emulate a lit-from-within complexion for date nights or brunch dates with the girls, this beat will do your beauty game justice. Keep reading for a full breakdown of this glowy canvas from Bissainthe’s MUA, Kenya Alexis.

The 4-1-1 on Chelley Bissainthe’s Love Island Season 7 Reunion Makeup Look



1. With glowing skin at the top of her mind, Alexis kicked things off by prepping Bissainthe’s lips with Vaseline Original Healing Jelly. The goal was for her lips “to stay soft and comfortable under her lipstick,” Alexis tells HelloBeautiful.

Shop Now

Related Stories Burning Questions Fans Want Answered at the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion

2. Next, Alexis focused on her base by applying the Hourglass Vanish Stick Foundation, which gave her a smooth, skin-like finish.

Shop Now

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

3. For Bissainth’s cheeks, Alexis added the cult-favorite Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder in Flushed. She blended shades Red Velvet and It Girl for blush.



Shop Now

Shop Now

4. As for the lips, Alexis lined with MAC Lip Liner Pencil in Chestnut, filled in with Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick in Shroom, and topped it off with Anastasia Beverly Hills Gloss in Peachy Nude for the perfect balance.

Shop Now



Shop Now



Shop Now

5. Then, Alexis used the Vaseline Cocoa Shimmer Stick as a highlighter. “I like to rub it onto a beauty blender first and then tap it onto the high points so it melts right into the makeup,” she says.

Shop Now

6. For the finishing touch, Alexis smoothed the Vaseline Shimmer Gel Oil in Golden Hour across her décolleté, shoulders, and legs. Alexis shares that the product placement gave “her that all-over glow that really came alive under the lights.”

Shop Now

DON’T MISS:



Olandria Carthen & Nic Vansteenberghe Top Our Best Dressed List For The Love Island USA Cast

5 Things I Have To Get Off My Chest About Season 7 Of Love Island











Get The Look: Chelley Bissainthe’s ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion Makeup Was A Radiant Masterpiece was originally published on hellobeautiful.com