Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Will Smith is being called out online after people noticed strange details in a video he posted from his Based on a True Story tour.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows Smith performing his song “You Can Make It.” But when the camera shows the crowd, some fans say the audience looks fake and possibly made with artificial intelligence. One sign in the crowd says, “’You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer. THX Will,” but the man’s hand appears to blend into the sign, which many say looks edited. Other parts of the crowd also seem off, with faces and bodies that don’t look quite real.

Fans quickly pointed it out in the comments. One wrote, “Why are these AI people in the crowd? That’s embarrassing.” Another said, “That ‘From West Philly’ part is clearly AI generated, pause and look at the crowd.” Still, some fans showed support for Smith. “You already changed my life @willsmith, and now I’m honored to change hundreds of thousands with you on stage, more love, joy, and NOISE to the world,” one person commented.

Will Smith released “Based on a True Story” in March. It’s his first album in 20 years since his last one in 2005, “Lost and Found.” The album includes songs with Big Sean, Russ, Joyner Lucas, and his son Jaden Smith.

He announced his tour earlier this year, saying, “I’M GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER!!” on Instagram. Even though he’s been performing for years, this is his first headline tour. It started in June and will run through September. So far, Smith hasn’t responded to the claims about using AI in his video. Fans are still debating whether it was just an effect or something dishonest.

Did Will Smith Bring A.I. Fans On Tour Instead Of Real Ones? was originally published on hiphopwired.com