Listen Live
Sports

Washington Commanders Finalize 53-Man Roster for 2025 Season

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Commanders Football
Source: Kirby Lee / Getty

The Washington Commanders have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season, featuring a compelling blend of veteran leadership and emerging talent. The roster reflects the team’s commitment to building on last season’s success while addressing key areas for improvement.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels returns as the starter with enhanced leadership skills and continued accuracy in Kliff Kingsbury‘s system. The running back corps showcases versatility with Austin Ekeler leading the group, while rookie sensation Jacory Croskey-Merritt has captured fans’ attention with his explosive plays during preseason.

The receiving unit boasts star power with Terry McLaurin recently signing a multi-year extension and Deebo Samuel bringing dynamic playmaking ability. Tight end Zach Ertz continues to anchor the position at 34, proving his value as a reliable target.

Defensively, the Commanders made significant upgrades. Future Hall of Famer Von Miller joins Bobby Wagner to strengthen the linebacker unit, while Marshon Lattimore leads a revamped secondary. The defensive line features Daron Payne and newcomer Javon Kinlaw, addressing run defense concerns from 2024.

Special teams remain stable with punter Tress Way, long snapper Tyler Ott, and kicker Matt Gay providing continuity. Notable roster moves include placing Sam Cosmi on Reserve/PUP and trading Brian Robinson Jr.

53-Man Roster

Quarterbacks: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson
Running Backs: Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tight Ends: Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff
Wide Receivers: Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey
Offensive Line: Laremy Tunsil, Brandon Coleman, Tyler Biadasz, Nick Allegretti, Andrew Wylie, Josh Conerly Jr., Chris Paul, George Fant, Trent Scott

Defensive Line: Deatrich Wise Jr., Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, Jacob Martin, Johnny Newton, Dorance Armstrong, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Eddie Goldman
Linebackers: Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano, Frankie Luvu, Nick Bellore, Ale Kaho
Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil, Jonathan Jones, Noah Igbinoghene
Safeties: Will Harris, Quan Martin, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves, Tyler Owens

Specialists: Tress Way (P), Tyler Ott (LS), Matt Gay (K)

SEE ALSO

Washington Commanders Finalize 53-Man Roster for 2025 Season  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close