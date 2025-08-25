McLaurin’s Extension Ends Hold-In, Secures Star Receiver for Season Opener

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Washington Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin reached an agreement Monday on a three-year contract extension worth up to $96 million, putting an end to McLaurin’s hold-in and ensuring he’ll be in uniform for the regular-season opener against the Giants, according to his agents Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura.

This agreement closes the book on a tense offseason marked by stalled negotiations and questions about McLaurin’s future with the franchise. Talks between McLaurin and the Commanders’ front office began early in the offseason, but both sides struggled to find common ground on the value of a new deal. In the meantime, McLaurin—the team’s most consistent offensive player since being drafted in the third round in 2019—was clear in his desire for long-term security after back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns.

McLaurin is coming off his second Pro Bowl appearance and has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for five consecutive seasons, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s most reliable and dynamic pass-catchers. Despite those accolades, a speedy extension never materialized early. Frustrations boiled over in a press conference on July 15, and McLaurin did not report to camp a week later. The team fined him $200,000 for missing the first four days and an additional $104,768 for missing June’s mandatory minicamp.

After reporting, McLaurin was placed on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury from late last season. He was activated from the PUP list on August 16 after missing OTA practices and minicamp. Though he requested a trade on July 31, Washington never considered moving their top wideout.

With this extension, the Commanders lock in their offensive leader, bringing welcome stability.

