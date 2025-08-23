Top 10 Best High Schools in Washington, D.C.

Source: koldo studio / Getty

WASHINGTON — The nation’s capital is home to some of the highest-performing public high schools in the country, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report. These schools offer rigorous academics, a variety of specialized programs and high graduation rates, helping ensure students are well-prepared for college and future careers.

School Without Walls High School claims the top spot in D.C. and is ranked No. 69 nationally. The school boasts a graduation rate exceeding 99 percent, with strong participation in Advanced Placement courses. BASIS DC comes in second in the city and No. 139 nationally. The charter school’s rigorous curriculum and 100 percent AP participation demonstrate its strong commitment to academic excellence. Benjamin Banneker Academy High School ranks third in the District and No. 178 nationally, emphasizing STEM education and college readiness, with a graduation rate above 99 percent.

Washington Latin Public Charter School Upper School is fourth locally and No. 606 nationally. It is known for its classical liberal arts curriculum and Latin language instruction. McKinley Technology High School ranks No. 5 in the city and No. 1,667 nationally, specializing in STEM education and offering a robust range of AP courses. District of Columbia International School, No. 6 in D.C. and No. 1,681 nationally, offers International Baccalaureate programs that focus on global perspectives. Duke Ellington School of the Arts sits at No. 7 in D.C. and No. 1,801 nationally, combining academic rigor with intensive arts training.

Columbia Heights Educational Campus, at No. 8 citywide and No. 2,142 nationally, emphasizes AP participation and community involvement. E.L. Haynes Public Charter School is ranked ninth in D.C. and No. 2,148 nationally with strong college prep programs. Jackson-Reed High School rounds out the top 10, ranked No. 10 in D.C. and No. 2,278 nationally, balancing academics and extensive extracurricular offerings.

Here’s a comprehensive look at the top 10, based on U.S. News & World Report rankings

These schools represent the pinnacle of secondary education in the nation’s capital, each offering unique pathways to academic excellence and preparing students for success in higher education and beyond.

Top 10 Best High Schools in Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com