Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live

Cardi B is shutting down rumors that she’s pregnant once again…or is she?

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

The rapper’s loyal fanbase has been waiting for her sophomore album for seven years, and now, she’s finally gearing up to drop her next project, Am I The Drama, in September. One reason it’s taken Cardi so long to release another album is her busy schedule as a mother, having welcomed three children since her debut album.

Now, fans are worried that the star is pregnant once again, spotting what they think is a growing baby bump in the promo videos for her upcoming album.

Cardi responded to one comment about those rumors during an Instagram Live on August 21, addressing a viewer who speculated that she’s pregnant because she was out of breath.

“‘Look thirty weeks pregnant’? No, you stupid b**ch,” Cardi said. “I’m just f**king out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f**king being f**king funny in this b**ch before you get motherf**king blocked, b**ch. Stupid a** comment, don’t put that s**t on me, b**ch.”

While that response should be a definitive answer from Cardi, she took to X that same day to post a cheeky message for everyone speculating about her possible pregnancy.

“But AM I?…” the rapper tweeted, along with a playful gif of Tokyo Toni raising her eyebrows.

This cryptic question was the first thing Cardi tweeted after she reposted a video of her rapping along to her latest single, “Imaginary Playerz.”

This video in particular is what got fans wondering if she was pregnant, with many saying they spotted a small, round belly under her black bodysuit.

This wouldn’t be the first time the former Love & Hip Hop star denied pregnancy rumors while actually being pregnant, so there’s really no telling what her response to all of the chatter means.

As many fans expressed in the replies to her most recent tweet, they don’t care if she is pregnant; they just want her to finally drop an album and go on tour.

“Chile.. Just make sure you go on TOUR, pregnant & all idgaf😂♥️,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Belcalis please. I need just one tour… just one!!! And I’ll be front row😩😩.”

Cardi B’s long-awaited album, Am I the Drama?, is slated to arrive September 19.

Cardi Says She’ll Never Stop Making Music Despite Haters, Denies Having Children To “Avoid Responsibilities’

In addition to trolling fans speculating about a possible pregnancy, Cardi went live on Spaces to speak on detractors slamming her single and encouraging her to quit music.

She recounted how people would “make narratives of how I think I am and who the f*** I think I am,” adding that there are “grown men that are practically betting for me to lose.”

Cardi B also refuted claims that she wants to have children to avoid her musical responsibilities.

“People always want to call me lazy, people always want to say that I want to have babies to avoid my responsibilities,” she said. She emphasized her deep passion for her craft, revealing, “I love making music. I go to the studio almost every single day. I sleep in the studio because I love to make music.”

Ultimately, Cardi B declared that her career would only end if she died, and never because of outside opinions or pressure. “

“If my career ever ends,” she stated, “is going to be because I died. Is never going to be because a opinion or motherf***s got to me.”

