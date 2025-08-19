Listen Live
Local

Cargo Ship Explodes Near Baltimore’s Key Bridge Site

VIDEO: Cargo Ship Explodes Near Baltimore’s Key Bridge Site

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lianyungang Port Container Throughput
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Baltimore’s waterfront was rocked Monday evening when a massive cargo ship burst into flames and sent out a frantic mayday call near the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Videos shared on social media captured a fiery explosion erupting from the front of the 751-foot vessel, the W-Sapphire, followed by a towering plume of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Related Stories

Fire officials rushed to the scene around 6:30 p.m. after reports of an explosion aboard the ship. Crews discovered extensive damage consistent with both fire and blast, according to Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson John Marsh.

Remarkably, all 23 crew members survived without injury. The U.S. Coast Guard has taken over the investigation and cleared the ship from the busy shipping channel. It has since been moved to a designated anchorage area for further inspection.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management confirmed there were no injuries or damage beyond the fire itself. Still, the dramatic images of the fireball rattled Baltimoreans, sparking memories of recent maritime disasters in the area.

Officials from the Maryland Port Administration and Maryland Transportation Authority deferred all questions to the Coast Guard as the probe continues.

This remains a developing story.

SEE ALSO

VIDEO: Cargo Ship Explodes Near Baltimore’s Key Bridge Site  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close