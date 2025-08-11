Listen Live
Local

Six Dead, Including Four Children, In Maryland House Fire

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fire Truck
Source: shaunl / Getty

Six people, four of them children, were killed Sunday morning after a fire tore through a home in Waldorf, Maryland, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire crews were called around 8:40 a.m. to the 3000 block of Declaration Court North, where the house was already engulfed in flames. Responders from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and local volunteer fire and EMS units assisted in search and recovery operations.

Related Stories

Two residents escaped unharmed, and another adult arrived while firefighters were on scene. Crews worked to bring the blaze under control before discovering the bodies of two other adults and four children inside the home.

Officials said there is no evidence of foul play. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighter Cancer Risk Spotlighted in New Study

The tragedy comes as new research highlights the health risks faced by firefighters. A study published last week in the International Journal of Epidemiology by the American Cancer Society found that firefighters face an increased risk of death from most cancers, particularly kidney and skin cancer.

According to the study, firefighters have a 40% higher mortality rate from kidney cancer and a 58% higher mortality rate from skin cancer compared to the general population.

Earlier this month, the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company received a federal grant to host cancer screenings for firefighters. The department has lost several members to cancer in recent years.

SEE ALSO

Six Dead, Including Four Children, In Maryland House Fire  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close