Diddy's Lawyer Aims For Home Confinement After Sentencing

Marc Agnifilo, the attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, is angling for home confinement for his client after his sentencing.

Published on August 8, 2025

Sean 'Diddy' Combs convicted in New York, faces prison as judge denies bail

As Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits sentencing in the wake of his explosive sex trafficking and racketeering case, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, is hoping to secure home confinement for his client. In a recent interview, Agnifilo believes. Diddy will get between 1 to 3 years for the prostitution charges related to the matter and promises that the mogul will seek professional help outside the confines of prison.

TMZ reports that Marc Agnifilo sat down with TMZ Live’s Harvey Levin via a teleconference chat to discuss Diddy’s case and the Bad Boy Records honcho’s plans to address his issues to rehabilitate himself.

Levin asked Agnifilo if he would seek home confinement for Diddy, which the star attorney says is something their side is considering. Further, Agnifilo says he’s assembled professionals to assist his client’s transition from prison to wider society with the aim of getting Diddy the care and support that he’ll need to address what he called “deficits” in his life.

Check out the TMZ Live chat with Marc Agnifilo below.

Photo: Getty

Diddy’s Lawyer Aims For Home Confinement After Sentencing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

