Listen Live
Entertainment

Did Monica and Anthony "Ant" Wilson just get married?

Did Monica and Anthony “Ant” Wilson just get married?

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly

Did Monica and Ant Wilson just make things official without saying a word?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The R&B star sparked marriage rumors after posting elegant black-and-white photos with her partner, Anthony “Ant” Wilson, to Instagram on Monday, August 4. Dressed in formal attire and glowing beside each other, Monica captioned the photos with a romantic message: “Two Hearts 🖤 One Love … FOREVER,” and tagged Wilson in the post.

Related Stories

While she didn’t use words like “wedding” or “marriage,” the caption—paired with Ant’s own comment about a courthouse visit—was enough to get fans buzzing.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Ant, a successful music executive and executive producer on the show BMF, left a message on Monica’s post that read: “S/o to everybody at the courthouse that got us in and out without a problem,” to which Monica replied, “They were amazing!”

Fans, followers, and even celebrities quickly began offering their congratulations. Actress La La Anthony couldn’t hold back her excitement, writing, “YESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m sooooooooo happy!!! Two of my fav people!!!!!! Love wins!!!!!!!” Music exec Pierre “P” Thomas added, “Mo I ain’t never seen him smiling like this. Happy for y’all.”

Even Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, chimed in with love and support: “Congratulations!! You look gorgeous 🔥❤️ Much complete happiness to you and your husband. You so deserve it.” Rapper Trina kept it simple with “Congratulations, so beautiful!”

Although there’s been no official statement, the overwhelming reaction online points to one thing: Monica and Ant are married, and they did it their way—quietly, intimately, and without all the Hollywood fuss.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The couple has been public with their relationship since October 2023, and their bond has only seemed to grow stronger in the spotlight. Now, with the added sparkle of what appears to be a wedding, Monica heads into the next chapter of her personal and professional life.

She’ll soon be hitting the road for The Boy Is Mine Tour, co-headlining with Brandy. It marks a full-circle moment for both artists and the fans who’ve supported them for decades.

Related Article: Brandy & Monica Announce Their First-Ever Joint Tour

Related Article: Couple Goals: Monica And Her Boo Pop Out On In His And Her Fur Coats

“This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us,” Monica said recently. “Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music.”

Joining them on tour will be Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

If Monica did in fact just get married, this tour will feel all the more like a victory lap—for her music and for love.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

SEE ALSO

Did Monica and Anthony “Ant” Wilson just get married?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That’s Gone Viral

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

ReLiving Single Interview Thumbnail
46:48
Entertainment

Reliving the Magic of ‘Living Single’: A New Podcast for Fans

Entertainment

Mopreme Shakur Criticizes Drake Over Tupac Chain, “Think About Your Moves”

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close