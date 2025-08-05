Shaq, Quavo & More Appear In Drake-Produced Magic City Docuseries Trailer

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Few spaces are as beloved by rappers as strip clubs, and now there’s a documentary digging into one of the most iconic spots in the country.

News of Drake‘s DreamCrew production company —alongside Jermaine Dupri— has swirled for a few years, and now there’s finally a trailer for their Magic City docuseries entitled Magic City: An American Fantasy.

“It’s one of the wonders of the world,” Drake says in the clip. “[It] became this place for people to flourish, Black music to flourish.”

The trailer covers everything from the competitive nature of the dancers to how rappers saw the Atlanta-based establishment as a way to get a litmus test on a potential hit record.

Magic City’s popularity didn’t come without some seediness, as the BMF crew began to frequent it as well, which brought in drugs and crime as they took over the venue.

“It was just BMF everywhere… y’all just done took over the club,” Dupri remembers.

Other stars who sat down for interviews include Shaquille O’Neal who says he signed a $120 million deal while nestled in one of the booths, and some of most integral figures of Southern rap like 2 Chainz, Nelly, T.I., Big Boi, Killer Mike and Quavo who said there “wouldn’t be a Migos without Magic City.”

“This is the greatest strip club I’ve ever seen in my life,” Nelly says of Magic City’s vibe.

Notoriously private Club founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney also sat for an interview, which could highlight the darker side of the nightlife business since he served a seven-year sentence for being convicted on drug conspiracy charges.

Magic City: An American Fantasy is a riveting behind-the-curtain look at one of the most unique places in Black culture,” Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at STARZ, said in a statement to Billboard Canada. “The docuseries’ unprecedented insider access and history unveiled from those who built its empire is a perfect complement to STARZ’s slate of adult, culture-driving shows.”

The five-part docuseries, which premiered at SXSW in 2024, is now seeing a wider release on STARZ, with the first episode premiering Aug. 15.

