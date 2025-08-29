Listen Live
News

Join Radio One DC For The Walk to End Lupus Now®

Radio One DC is joining thousands of people across the country for the Walk to End Lupus Now®. 

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walk to End Lupus Now® Radio One Goes Purple
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital
 

Radio One DC is joining thousands of people across the country for the Walk to End Lupus Now®. We hope that you will join us by either lacing up your sneakers or donating to our fundraising page, Radio One Goes Purple!

You can make a difference by donating to help us reach our personal fundraising goal and support the Foundation’s efforts to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus! A contribution can make a definite impact. Every single dollar counts!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE & JOIN OUR TEAM!

Did you know?

Lupus is a mysterious and misunderstood autoimmune disease. It strikes without warning, affects each person differently, and has no known causes or cure.

Lupus symptoms can be severe and highly unpredictable and can damage any organ or tissue, from the skin or joints to the heart or kidneys.

While lupus can strike anyone at any time, 90% of people living with lupus are women. Women of color are at especially high risk.

Lupus is hard to diagnose, but the Lupus Foundation of America is working to make life easier and more comfortable for the estimated 1.5 million people living with lupus in the United States.  Together, we can solve the cruel mystery of lupus.

SEE ALSO

Join Radio One DC For The Walk to End Lupus Now®  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close