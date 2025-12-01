Win $500 A Week with Vic Jagger

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Listen to Vic Jagger starting at 11 am, every weekday, for the Majic Text Code of the Day! Text the code to 24042 for a chance at $500! The more you listen, the better your chances of winning! Good luck! 🤑 #WeFixMoney

Sponsored by We Fix Money

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “$500 A DAY with Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown” Promotion ends on August 22nd, 2025.

Subject to Official Rules.