Christian Rapper Wande Changes Her Name To Anike In A Spiritual Move

Introducing Anike. The artist formally known as Wande has changed her name in order to further dedicate her life to glorifying God.

“The Lord guided me to pray with my mother, with whom I share the Christian faith,” she said. “From her and my time with the Lord, I was renamed. (I’ll share my full list of new names soon.) The name I felt led to go by publicly is ‘Anike.’”

Anike is short for Ireoluwa-Anike which means “the goodness of God.” She let go of her birth names of “Mutiat” and “Yewande” because she believed those names reflected Muslim practices and African spirituality roots. The Christian rapper addressed what she’s calling a spiritual rebirth in a statement posted online as well as in her new biography on the website of her record label, Reach Records.

“This change is deeply meaningful to me, reflecting a departure from my old legal names, Mutiat and Yewande, which carried meaning not aligned with my faith such as reincarnation, and devotion to other gods,” she said. “The name Anike means ‘someone you cherish, care for, love, and don’t take for granted.’ It serves as a reminder of my inherent worth, cherished by my Creator, and this affirmation is something I wish to echo through my music.”

Anike said her husband, parents, family and business partners have all been supportive during this transition. She’s calling this a season of stepping out of the old and into the new.

She is also encouraging her fans to seek God if the Lord is speaking to them and tap into the Bible, regardless of their past.

Anike is best known for her unique blend of hip-hop, R&B and pop all while magnifying God. She has been on tour with Christian music icons like Lecrae and collaborated with artists such as TobyMac. Kirk Franklin has even given her his seal of approval.

Her first release as Anike came back in May with “Send That” featuring Lecrae.

May this new chapter continue opening doors for her artistry.

