Listen Live
Music

[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

The highly-anticipated video racked up nearly one million views less than an hour after its release

Published on July 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kendrick Lamar

Source: Not Like Us / Kendrick Lamar

Welp, after teases and rumblings, the official video for “Not Like Us,” considered by most the be the nail in the coffin track that cemented as Kendrick Lamar the champion in his high-profile beef with Drake, has finally arrived.

RELATED: Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Home

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s Catalog Streaming Numbers Rise As Drake’s Drops

Clocking in at just under six-minutes, the visuals are pretty much everything you’d expect from a K. Dot diss record turned summer anthem: You’ve got the black-and-white shots, symbolic images that will soon become think-piece bait on your favorite social platforms and of course, rows and rows of Cali Kids losing their mind to what may very well be the biggest rap record of 2024.

Check out the official video for Kendrick’s summer smash, “Not Like Us,” below.

SEE ALSO

[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

Angela Simmons Catches Heat For Rocking A Gun-Shaped Purse To 2024 BET Awards

Majic DC App
101

Download Our New Majic 102.3/92.7 Radio Mobile App For Your Smartphone!

5 items
Entertainment

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Watch + Listen To These Caribbean Shows & Podcasts

Wind Down Thursdays - Sponsor Graphic
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays At Veterans Plaza

Caribbean-American Heritage Month - Resorts 8 items
Travel

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean

15 items
News

Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About “Blacks For Trump” Event

34 items
Style & Fashion

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

8 items
Entertainment

Check Out The Most Viral Moments From The 2024 BET Awards [Gallery]

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close