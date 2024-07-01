Listen Live
Celebrity

[VIDEO] Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Sexually Explicit Joke

Published on July 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 RenderATL Tech Conference

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

It takes a big person to admit when they were wrong, especially on a huge platform like Club Shay Shay. Fortunately, Shannon Sharpe isn’t above admitting his mistakes, and on Monday (July 1) the popular athlete turned media personality did just that in a clip featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Also See: See What Y’all Started? Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe [LISTEN]

He apologized to Megan for a 2023 episode of “Nightcap” with co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, during which Sharpe went into explicit detail of what he’d like to do to the Grammy-winning artist.

“I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three,” Sharpe said. “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

Of course, the 56-year-old analyst got his fair share of pushback following the colorful remarks, and during today’s apology, the acknowledged that he could have been much better with his words.

Check out the apology clip below.

SEE ALSO

[VIDEO] Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Sexually Explicit Joke  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Wind Down Thursdays - Sponsor Graphic
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays At Veterans Plaza

Reality TV

Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Obituaries

Bill Cobbs, Beloved Black Actor, Has Died At Age 90

5 items
Entertainment

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Watch + Listen To These Caribbean Shows & Podcasts

Wellness

Usher Champions Diabetes Awareness on Capitol Hill

Majic DC App
101

Download Our New Majic 102.3/92.7 Radio Mobile App For Your Smartphone!

Caribbean-American Heritage Month - Resorts 8 items
Travel

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean

Celebrity

Angela Simmons Catches Heat For Rocking A Gun-Shaped Purse To 2024 BET Awards

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close