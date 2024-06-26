Tye Tribbett Announces Vegas Residency During Stellar Awards Weekend

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Tye Tribbett is ending his nationwide tour with a bang. The gospel singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced this week the Only One Night Tho residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.

This one-night concert is part of the celebration for the 39th Annual Stellar Awards which will be held on July 20 in Vegas. Tribbett’s concert is set for the night before the awards ceremony on July 19.

Tribbett’s gospel music resume spans decades. He formed the ensemble Tye Tribbett and Greater Anointing in the late 1990s. Their big break was acting as a backup group for country singer Faith Hill’s 2000 tour. They were able to gain recording work with other artists such as Justin Timberlake, Sting and Mary Mary. Their first solo recording, “Let Go, Let God” appeared on the “Prince of Egypt” soundtrack in 1998.

The New Jersey native eventually parted was with Greater Anointing in 2009 and went on to release more music which helped him win two Grammy awards in 2014. He released his 8th album “All Things New” in 2022 and followed up with a live version of that album in 2023.

He first embarked on his Only One Night Tho tour this past May, hitting cities across the U.S.. Doe Jones, Mike Teezy, Tasha Page-Lockhart and Jonathan Traylor joined him as special guests during select dates. Fans can expect to be met with an immersive worship experience in Sin City as well.

Tickets for Tribbett’s Vegas residency are on sale right now. A special pre-sale happened beforehand in conjunction with the Stellar Awards.

In addition to Tribbett’s performance, the Stellars will also honor him with the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Icon Award. He has the most nominations of any artist this year with a total of 8.

To celebrate all the nominees, the Stellar Awards plan to host 20 events over a three-day period leading up to the ceremony dubbed The Stellar Plus Experience. There will be a fan experience, jam session, songwriters’ symposium, day party and more.

Tye Tribbett Announces Vegas Residency During Stellar Awards Weekend was originally published on elev8.com