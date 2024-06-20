Rock Creek To Glow Neon Green For DC Water Sewer Study

Parts of Rock Creek will be dyed neon green on Friday as DC Water conducts a project to locate and observe outfalls along the creek.
The non-toxic, biodegradable dye will be used near Piney Branch Parkway NW and 17th Street NW. This is part of a project to build a 4.2-million-gallon underground storage tunnel to capture sewage and stormwater during heavy rains.
DC Water Spokesperson John Lisle noted the dye won’t significantly alter the creek’s appearance and will dissipate quickly.
