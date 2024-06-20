Listen Live
Commanders Sign No. 2 Overall Pick QB Jayden Daniels To Rookie Contract

Published on June 20, 2024

Washington Commanders Rookie Minicamp

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Commanders have officially inked their No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Jayden Daniels, to a lucrative rookie contract, Washington announced on Friday.

RELATED: 2024 NFL Postseason Power Rankings: Where Did The Washington Commanders Land?

Daniels’ deal spans four years with a fifth-year option and includes substantial guarantees totaling $37.75 million, featuring a hefty $24.3 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Washington selected Daniels in April’s draft with hopes that the former Heisman Trophy winner can develop into their cornerstone quarterback.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 NFL Draft

Head coach Dan Quinn, part of the team’s new leadership, recently commented that there are no definitive declarations on who will start in Week 1. Presently, the quarterback room includes Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, undrafted rookie Sam Hartman, and now Daniels.

source: The DMV Daily

