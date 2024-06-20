Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed a bill allowing Virginia localities to reduce speed limits on certain state roads to improve pedestrian safety. Delegate Betsy Carr highlighted the national epidemic of pedestrian fatalities due to speeding. The new law permits local speed limits to be lowered to 15 miles per hour on state highways in residential and commercial areas, previously controlled only by the state.

RELATED: Northwest DC’s Busiest Speed Camera Issues Over 33,000 Tickets In 3 Months

Morgan Dean from AAA noted that speed contributes to nearly half of Virginia’s traffic fatalities and significantly increases the risk of death for pedestrians. The law, effective July 1, requires localities to post signs indicating the new speed limits.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

ICYMI: Paving The Way Forward – Your Keys To Homeownership

Rock Creek To Glow Neon Green For DC Water Sewer Study

Virginia Enacts New Law Empowering Localities To Lower Highway Speed Limits

Gov. Wes Moore To Mass Pardon More Than 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

Paving The Way Forward – Your Keys To Homeownership

Maryland Work Zone Speed Camera Penalties Will Now Increase To $80

Maryland Car Registration Prices To Increase Beginning July 1

Report Reveals Second Consecutive Year Of Rising Homelessness In The DMV

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Virginia Enacts New Law Empowering Localities To Lower Highway Speed Limits was originally published on kysdc.com