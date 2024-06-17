Listen Live
Gov. Wes Moore To Mass Pardon More Than 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

Published on June 17, 2024

Vice President Harris And Senate Candidate Angela Alsobrooks Hold Campaign Event In Maryland Focusing On Gun Violence

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will reportedly mass pardon more than 175,000 marijuana convictions this morning.

The governor will pardon misdemeanor charges for people who were found guilty of possessing small amounts of marijuana.

Baltimore City makes up about 25% of the convictions being pardoned. Gov. Moore told the Washington Post that criminal records have been used to prevent people from attaining employment, housing, and education.

RELATED: Maryland Votes In Favor Of Recreational Marijuana Use

NOTE: These pardons do not mean a record is clear. Expungement is still required.

Expungement laws were adjusted in 2022 to start clearing these convictions if this was the only crime charged on a person’s record.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Maryland back in 2022.

RELATED: After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead

At this time, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational cannabis.

President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people in 2022 to decriminalize the drug and address racial disparities in the justice system. The president asked local officials to follow suit as several states have legalized the drug.

RELATED: The History Of Marijuana Use In America

