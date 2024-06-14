Best Dad Ever Shoutout [Submit Here]

Share Why The Father Figure In Your Life Is The Best! Submit below or send a DM to @vichuggyam for a shoutout from Vic & Huggy on-air!
Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Weekdays from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7
-
Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]
-
Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54
-
Queen Latifah Drops It Like Its Hot Alongside Janelle Monae At The OUTLOUD Music Festival
-
Congrats To Our $500 Grand Prize Winners!
-
Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant
-
Take Back, Take Back: Howard U Rescinds Diddy’s Honorary Degree, Curving $1M Pledge
-
Morgan State University’s Marching Band The First HBCU To Perform D-Day Anniversary Parade