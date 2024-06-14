Listen Live
Contests

Best Dad Ever Shoutout [Submit Here]

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Best Dad Ever Shoutout

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Share Why The Father Figure In Your Life Is The Best! Submit below or send a DM to @vichuggyam for a shoutout from Vic & Huggy on-air!

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Weekdays from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Wind Down Thursdays 2024 - Before Beginning submit bands
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]

National

Take Back, Take Back: Howard U Rescinds Diddy’s Honorary Degree, Curving $1M Pledge

Celebrity

Ballin’: Nick Cannon Gets His Testicles Insured For $10M 

Celebrity Kids

Naomi Campbell Opens Up About Motherhood And Her Surrogacy Journey

Celebrity

Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars

National

Watch The Juneteenth Concert Live From The White House

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
On-Air

Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant

Entertainment

Does Will Smith Owe Black America An Explanation For Slapping Chris Rock?

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close