SCOTUS Justice Alito’s Anti-Left Bias Caught On Tape

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was caught on a recording admitting to having a strong bias against the Left in his views.

On Monday (June 10), documentary filmmaker Laura Windsor released a recording in a post on X, formerly Twitter, of a conversation with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito which captures him expressing that he has a bias against the Left wing of the nation and feeling the U.S. should go back to a “place of godliness.” The conversation took place at the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner which was held last week. Windsor can be heard asking Alito about political polarization in the audio. “I don’t know that we can negotiate with the Left in the way that needs to happen for the polarization to end,” Windsor says. “I think that it’s a matter of, like, winning.”

“I think you’re probably right,” Alito replies. “On one side or the other — one side or the other is going to win. I don’t know. I mean, there can be a way of working — a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised. They really can’t be compromised. So it’s not like you are going to split the difference.” Windsor then followed up her words to Alito with another statement: “People in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that — to return our country to a place of godliness.”

“I agree with you. I agree with you,” Alito replied. Alito was responsible for authoring the infamous Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court in 2022, which reversed five decades of established law settled by Roe v. Wade and eliminated the constitutional right to abortion. Windsor also posted a recording of her talk with Chief Justice John Roberts, who disagreed with Alito’s viewpoints. When pressed by Windsor if he felt the court should rule to guide the country on “a more moral path,” Roberts responded: “It’s not our job to do that. It’s our job to decide the cases the best we can.”

The justice has recently come under intense scrutiny after it was revealed that he flew a flag supporting the false claims of Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen outside of his homes in Virginia and New Jersey. He has refused to recuse himself from all cases related to Trump and the January 6 insurrection.

SCOTUS Justice Alito’s Anti-Left Bias Caught On Tape was originally published on hiphopwired.com