Vado ft. Dave East & D. Weathers “Chinese Spot,” A$AP Twelvyy “Bronx Zoo” & More | Daily Visuals 6.5.24

Vado, Dave East and D. Weathers get some Chinese takeout and A$AP Twelvyy heads to Japan to take have a good time. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 5, 2024

Vado’s really been going hard as of late with the new work and new visuals that he’s been dropping off on the weekly and today he links up with a fellow Harlemite who’s on the same G sh*t that the violence and drugs only rapper has been on for quite some time.

 

In the visuals to “Chinese Spot,” Vado connects with Dave East and D. Weathers at, well, the Chinese spot where they’re joined by a gang of people who get turnt, poured up, and ultimately order some grub from the Chinese spot they’re chilling in front of. Remember when you could get chicken wings and French fries drowned in ketchup for $5? Those were the days.

Keeping the scene in New York (kinda), A$AP Twelvyy shows love to the Boogie Down but for his clip to “Bronx Zoo” the A$AP Mob member heads to Japan where he takes in the night life and cool environment that’s pretty close to that of Times Square in the Big Apple.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, Valiant, and more.

VADO FT. DAVE EAST & D. WEATHERS – “CHINESE SPOT”

A$AP TWELVYY – “BRONX ZOO”

SAUCE WALKA – “MADE RICH BY GOD”

VALIANT – “GODFADA”

JASONMARTIN & DJ QUIK FT. CURREN$Y, BUN B & JAY WORTHY – “SINCE I WAS LIL”

DON TRIP – “TATTOO TEARS”

DYCE PAYSO – “5AM IN THE BRONX”

RODDY RICCH – “SURVIVORS REMORSE”

Vado ft. Dave East & D. Weathers “Chinese Spot,” A$AP Twelvyy “Bronx Zoo” & More | Daily Visuals 6.5.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

