Listen Live
Local

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Howard County Police announced that a dental assistant at a Columbia dental office has been indicted after allegedly recording inappropriate videos of women and illegally accessing private media of patients and coworkers.

Police shared that a 16-year-old girl reported that she spotted a man recording her over the door of a dressing room at a clothing store in The Mall in Columbia in December 2023 prompting police to launch an investigation.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

They identified 43-year-old Delano Draine as a possible suspect.  They later seized evidence through search warrants.

After reviewing Draine’s electronic devices, detectives found several upskirt and dressing room videos of at least 11 female victims at different locations throughout Howard County and other victims throughout the region.

According to the indictment, Draine also captured the cell phone passwords of women who were both his patients and co-workers by recording them using their phones. After gaining access to the victim’s phones, Draine allegedly went through their media galleries and recorded their personal photos and videos on his phone.

Detectives said they identified all 37 women who were victims from the dental office where Draine worked. In a 68-count indictment, Draine faces peeping tom, visual surveillance, theft, and computer crime charges.  He is held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

SEE ALSO

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity Kids

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

Wind Down Thursdays 2024 - Before Beginning submit bands
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]

Entertainment

Queen Latifah Drops It Like Its Hot Alongside Janelle Monae At The OUTLOUD Music Festival

Vic Huggy AM $500 Grand Prize Winners
Contests

Congrats To Our $500 Grand Prize Winners!

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

National

Morgan State University’s Marching Band The First HBCU To Perform D-Day Anniversary Parade

Style & Fashion

Janet Jackson Serves Up Smoldering Instagram Photo On First Night Of Her ‘Together Again’ Summer Tour

5 items
Shop

Step Into Summer With These 5 Must-Have Chunky Sandals

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close