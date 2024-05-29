Mike Tyson Recovering After Health Incident During Flight

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Tyson suffered a health scare while in midair and is now recovering despite having a major boxing event coming in the next few weeks. The former heavyweight world champion suffered an ulcer flare-up and appears to be expected to go forward with his bout with social media star Jake Paul.

As seen on Deadline, Mike Tyson, 57, was on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles when the flare-up occurred. As the outlet reports, flight attendants rushed to the boxing legend’s aid and requested the assistance of a doctor on board.

More from Deadline:

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing, a rep for Tyron said in a statement to media outlets. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him” and is now feeling “great”, the rep added.

Flight attendants reached out to passengers to see if a doctor was on board when Tyson revealed he was in intense pain. Paramedics reportedly boarded the plane when it landed to assist Tyson.

Tyson is set to take on Paul, 27, in Arlington, Texas at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium on July 20. Paul has said in interviews that while he respects Tyson, he isn’t going to pull any punches. Tyson promises that the fight isn’t a money grab and that he intends to bring the fight to Paul.

