Listen Live
Music

My First Time: Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio

Published on May 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of "Boombox! A Vegas Residency On Shuffle" At Westgate Las Vegas

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

 

As the late ’80s shifted into the early ’90s in hip-hop culture, a dynamic duo by the name Kid ‘n Play embarked on the scene with the moves, grooves and even acting skills great enough to establish themselves as legends to the game today.

Thankfully they’ve been finding fun ways to enjoy the fruits of their four-decades-long labor, including setting sail along with us a few weeks back for Tom Joyner’s annual Fantastic Voyage cruise.

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – BernNadette Stanis Shares The Good Times She Had Making Her Stage Debut

Christopher “Kid” Reid took a quick break from the week-long seaside siesta to chop it up with us for a very timely “My First Time” tale. Even though it’s been nearly 40 years since the occasion, there’s nothing like hearing yourself on the radio when it comes to any musician that made it big time. Good thing for Kid is that his first time on the radio would lead even bigger success, particularly in the form of a film that would change his star power forever (see: House Party).

Watch Christopher “Kid” Reid of legendary rap duo Kid ‘n Play recall hearing the group’s debut on the radio in our latest “My First Time,” straight from the Fantastic Voyage cruise:

 

 

SEE ALSO

My First Time: Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
10 items
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Politics

Delta Sigma Theta: ‘No Records’ Of Georgia State Rep. Angela Moore Belonging To Historic Black Sorority

Celebrity

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

Wind Down Thursdays 2024 - Before Beginning submit bands
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

7 items
News

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Arrested & Released In Amsterdam, Barbz On Emotional Roller Coaster

7 items
Celebrity

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

News

Techno Is Black Music: How Detroiters Are Keeping The True Legacy Of Techno Alive

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close