National Hamburger Day on Tuesday comes with some nice perks! Wendy’s has announced a week long deal to grab a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny. Wendy’s customers can get one of the burgers for one cent from May 28 to June 2, to grab the deal you have to buy something else and apply the digital offer through the Wendy’s app or at wendys.com.
https://x.com/people/status/1793357192134795467
Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week was originally published on 92q.com
-
Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live
-
Delta Sigma Theta: ‘No Records’ Of Georgia State Rep. Angela Moore Belonging To Historic Black Sorority
-
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande Goes Public With Celina Powell
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video