Listen Live
Food & Drink

Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week

Published on May 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Penny

Source: compucow / Getty

National Hamburger Day on Tuesday comes with some nice perks! Wendy’s has announced a week long deal to grab a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny. Wendy’s customers can get one of the burgers for one cent from May 28 to June 2, to grab the deal you have to buy something else and apply the digital offer through the Wendy’s app or at wendys.com.

https://x.com/people/status/1793357192134795467

SEE ALSO

Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
10 items
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Politics

Delta Sigma Theta: ‘No Records’ Of Georgia State Rep. Angela Moore Belonging To Historic Black Sorority

Celebrity

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

Wind Down Thursdays 2024 - Before Beginning submit bands
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

7 items
News

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Arrested & Released In Amsterdam, Barbz On Emotional Roller Coaster

7 items
Celebrity

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

News

Techno Is Black Music: How Detroiters Are Keeping The True Legacy Of Techno Alive

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close