Crime

Estranged Husband Charged With Arson In Connection To Essex Home Explosion

Published on May 8, 2024

Police Siren

The Baltimore County Fire Department said Tuesday that a man has been charged with arson in connection with a home explosion in Essex last month.

According to police, Michael Greensfelder created the explosion leading to a two-alarm fire at a home he shared with his estranged wife and children. He’s also charged with animal cruelty because the family dog died in the fire.

The explosion happened on April 20 around 11 p.m. on Crafton Road. One man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening burn injuries.

The 52-year-old is charged with first-degree arson, malicious destruction of property, malicious burning and animal cruelty. He was arrested Monday about a mile from the home.

According to charging documents, Greensfelder used the natural gas line, home appliances, and fuel to destroy the home displacing his estranged wife and children and killing the family dog.

Greensfelder’s estranged wife and children were not home at the time of the explosion and had been separated for about a month.

Police served an arrest warrant on Wiltshire Road on Monday and took Greensfelder into custody.

He was in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing and is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

